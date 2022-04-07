Thursday, April 7th, 2022
• All games and meets have been cancelled due to the likelihood of rain and snow.
• Baseball at Grand Forks moved to April 23rd, 2022 JV/V games at same time starting at 3:00pm.
• Softball vs Fargo North moved to Monday, April 25th, 2022.
Saturday, April 9th, 2022
• V Speech State Tournament @ Jamestown, 9:00am, Jamestown High School
• JV & V Softball @ Legacy, 12:00pm, Sanford Sports Complex Bismarck
Monday, April 11th, 2022
• Baseball vs Wapheton, 5:00/7:00, Varsity Double Header ONLY. JV will play at Wapheton on Monday, May 2nd, 2022 at 5:00/7:00pm. MOVED FROM APRIL 12TH.
• JH Track as scheduled at Lisbon.
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022
• Baseball vs Wapheton, rescheduled to Monday, April 11th, 2022
• All other activities on as scheduled at this time (track will make a decision later this week).
Thursday, April 14th, 2022
• Baseball at Davies, 5:00/7:00, rescheduled from April 5th, 2022
All other activities on as scheduled at this time.