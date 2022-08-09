VC Tennis 18U Aces

Back L-R: Miles Taylor, Casey Kruger, Treylan Cope, Jayden Johnson, Alex Rogelstad

Front L-R: Abby Martinek, Olivia Ingstad, Phoebe Olson, Breck Suficool. Coached by Matt Nielson. Submitted photo

Courtesy of Susan Kringlie

The Valley City Aces 18U Intermediate team competed in the recent Junior Team Tennis (JTT) Sectional tournament in Lakeville MN on July 22-24, 2022.  Two days of pool play with teams from MN, SD and Wisconsin followed by the final day of tournament play.

