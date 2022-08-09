Courtesy of Susan Kringlie
The Valley City Aces 18U Intermediate team competed in the recent Junior Team Tennis (JTT) Sectional tournament in Lakeville MN on July 22-24, 2022. Two days of pool play with teams from MN, SD and Wisconsin followed by the final day of tournament play.
JTT format is unique as it has boys and girls play together and consists of a set of singles, doubles and mixed doubles for each match. Every game won counts towards the total games won. This is the 6th year of the JTT program sponsored by the VC Tennis Association.
VC over Hastings Blue: 27-20
VC over Rosemount White: 30-3
VC over Lakeville White: 21-19
VC lost to Fred Wells: 22-23 in the semifinals