Valley City 11U wins tournament

Picture standing:  Coach Josh Kasowski, Lincoln Berg, Coach Ross Berg, Gavin Wiebe, Braeden Schulz, Brody Kalbrener, Garet Goven, Riley Roelfsema, Gray Kasowski, Beck Dietrich, Coach Jeremy Wiebe, Cody Svenningsen, Coach TJ Hansen.  Kneeling:  Kallen Hansen, Brekkan Thornton, Kayson Ziemba, Brody Metcalf, Camden Larson, Bentley Gast.  Submitted photo

In their inaugural season and first tournament the Valley City 11U Cal Ripken baseball team would go 4-0 to take first place in the AA division of the Fargo Invitational last weekend. 

During pool play Valley City would down the Fargo 61’s; 8-1, Royalton (MN) Royals; 9-3 and the Grand Forks Royals; 6-4.  They would go on to blank East Grand Forks (MN) 5–0 in the championship game. 

