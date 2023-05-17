In their inaugural season and first tournament the Valley City 11U Cal Ripken baseball team would go 4-0 to take first place in the AA division of the Fargo Invitational last weekend.
During pool play Valley City would down the Fargo 61’s; 8-1, Royalton (MN) Royals; 9-3 and the Grand Forks Royals; 6-4. They would go on to blank East Grand Forks (MN) 5–0 in the championship game.
Lead-off hitter Gray Kasowski would pace the offense going 7 for 12 in the tournament for a .583 average with 4 RBI, 3 stolen bases and 3 runs scored. Garet Goven batted .500, going 3 for 6 with 3 BB and 2 runs. Beck Dietrich (4 for 10, 4 runs, 5 RBI), Lincoln Berg (2 for 5, 6 BB, 5 runs) and Riley Roelfsema (4 for 10, 4 RBI) would all bat .400 on the weekend. Kayson Ziemba (.375, 6 RBI), Brody Kalbrener (.286, 5 RBI), Gavin Wiebe (.273, 4 runs), Kallen Hansen (2 BB, 2 runs), Bentley Gast (1BB, 1 run) and Brody Metcalf (1 for 1) would provide the rest of the offense for Valley City. They batted .366 as a team for the tournament.
On the mound, Goven would throw 7.2 innings, including all six innings of the championship game, giving up zero runs and striking out 18 in the tournament. Goven would throw a gem in the championship game to no-hit EGF and strike out 14. Hansen would eat up 6.1 innings on the mound allowing just 4 runs and striking out 5. Berg, Dietrich, Kalbrener and Kasowski would combine for 6 innings pitched, allowing 4 runs and striking out 7.
Valley City is coached by Josh Kasowski, Ross Berg, Jeremy Wiebe and TJ Hansen.