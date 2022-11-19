Buck in Wooded Area

Come out to the Valley City Eagles Club November 21st, 2022, for the 38th annual Buck Show. The Barnes County Wildlife Club will be sponsoring the event from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM with official scoring only being held at the event. Visitors of all ages are welcome to attend.

Multiple prizes will be available to those that participate. First place will receive $100 or a full chest mount by Lance Johnson of Willow Creek Taxidermy. Second place will receive $50 or a European mount. Third place will get $25 or a European mount. For the junior division, the first-place junior will receive a plaque and a European mount with a chance to win the overall Buck Show. Second place and third place will receive a European mount.

