Come out to the Valley City Eagles Club November 21st, 2022, for the 38th annual Buck Show. The Barnes County Wildlife Club will be sponsoring the event from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM with official scoring only being held at the event. Visitors of all ages are welcome to attend.
Multiple prizes will be available to those that participate. First place will receive $100 or a full chest mount by Lance Johnson of Willow Creek Taxidermy. Second place will receive $50 or a European mount. Third place will get $25 or a European mount. For the junior division, the first-place junior will receive a plaque and a European mount with a chance to win the overall Buck Show. Second place and third place will receive a European mount.
Eligible participants need to be Barnes County residents or Barnes County Wildlife Federation Club members as of November 3, 2022, for rifle and September 1, 2022, for bow. Any junior non-Barnes County participants need to be member as of September 15, 2022, for rifle or September 1, 2022, for bow. Only 2022 North Dakota legal firearm or bow tagged, taken heads, and antlers will be excepted. Please bring antlers in the SE corner door upstairs on the main level of the Eagles. Measurements will be taken on a percentage basis of deer species according to the Boone and Crockett standards for both typical and non-typical antlers. Also, a fair chase release must be signed to be eligible.
Any questions can be directed to TJ Hansen at 701-490-0929.
