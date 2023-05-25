The rosters for the 2023 Scheels Softball All-Star series have been announced and Valley City has two players that made the roster.
Grace Undem and Jada Nelson were voted on to the roster. Both players are seniors as the All-Star series is for seniors only.
This season, Undem is hitting .313 with two doubles, five RBI and three stolen bases. Nelson is batting .389 with two home runs, ten RBI and seven stolen bases.
The games will be played in West Fargo for the first time before going back to Bismarck Legacy. The games will be June 5th at West Fargo with game one at 4:30 p.m. and game two to follow 20 minutes after game one is completed. Then the series will move to Bismarck Legacy on 6th. with the skills competition at 4 p.m. and game three at 6 p.m.
All coaches from across the state have the opportunity to nominate their senior student-athletes from their own team for the Scheels Softball All-Star Series. North Dakota Softball All Stars collects the nominations. Once the nomination period is complete, each coach statewide has an opportunity to vote for the senior nominees in their region. North Dakota Softball All Stars tabulates the votes and sets the rosters.