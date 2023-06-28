Gerhardt and Muske at the 2023 Shrine Bowl Game

For Gavin Gerhardt and Broden Muske, the two were given one more chance to represent Valley City and the Hi-Liners on the football field. The two played in the annual North Dakota Shrine Bowl All-Star football game that was played at Jerome Berg Field in Mayville.

This will be one experience the two Hi-Liners won’t soon forget. Not only did they get to play alongside some of the best high school football players in the state, but the game featured a tornado warning, and delays due to rain and lightning. When it was all said and done, four hours after the opening kickoff, the East squad won 21-0.

