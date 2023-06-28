For Gavin Gerhardt and Broden Muske, the two were given one more chance to represent Valley City and the Hi-Liners on the football field. The two played in the annual North Dakota Shrine Bowl All-Star football game that was played at Jerome Berg Field in Mayville.
This will be one experience the two Hi-Liners won’t soon forget. Not only did they get to play alongside some of the best high school football players in the state, but the game featured a tornado warning, and delays due to rain and lightning. When it was all said and done, four hours after the opening kickoff, the East squad won 21-0.
Trey Heinrich of Kindred scored two touchdowns and Colton Schneider of Devils Lake scored one touchdown for the East squad.
For Gerhardt, some memories he will take away from the week long experience goes beyond the football game. “Some memories I took away from the shrine bowl are making new bonds with guys on the team and making memories with those guys that I’ll never forget,” Gerhardt said. “It was also really eye opening seeing how important the Shriners are to families and spending time with the children who have gotten treated by the Shriners.”
Muske echoed those sentiments. “They brought in some kids that have been helped by the Shriners and we got to talk with them. You never really know what the Shriners do until you get a chance to meet these kids. As far as football in concerned, I was amazed at the talent that was on the field. There were some great players out here.”
Due to the delays, and the fact that the 9-Man game was to be played following the 11-man game, the quarters were shortened up to ten minutes. The last 4 minutes and 15 seconds of the second quarter and all of the second half were played with a running clock.
Both Gerhardt and Muske contributed to the strong defensive game for the East.
Gerhardt had 3.5 tackles and Muske had 4.5. Gerhardt also got a chance to play on special teams for the East squad.
The 11-man game fared better than the 9-man game. That game not only got started late, it was stopped in the with 4:00 to go in the first quarter with the East leading 8-0.
This was the 48th Shrine Bowl game. The 2020 game was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.