Clubs or communities interested in submitting a grant application to help support a local high school trap team, or for firearm and shooting ranges, should submit their applications soon.
North Dakota Game and Fish Department education section leader Marty Egeland said the grants to support North Dakota high school trap teams are for infrastructure to support youth shooting.
“For example, this grant is intended to be used for trap throwers, trap houses, sidewalks and voice pulls,” Egeland said.
Firearm and shooting range grants can be used on projects that provide storage buildings, or on such items as berms, benches, target hangers and throwers.
“This grant encompasses any type of shooting range, with priority given to certain projects that you can find on the application,” Egeland said.
In order to qualify, the club must be a nonprofit in good standing with the state and offer public access.
