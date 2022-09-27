The Valley City Thunder picked up a 12-8 win against Milnor at Hanna Field Thursday night in football action.
After the defense forced a three-and-out on Milnor's opening drive, the offense didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard. Quarterback Gavin Melken handed the ball off to halfback MiCaleb Elston who took it to the house, 66 yards, on the first play from scrimmage for the Thunder. The two point conversion was no good and the Thunder led 6-0 with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.
The Thunder added another touchdown late in the second quarter. This time the Thunder ran a counter to the wing Orion Malcolm. He would go 34 yards for the touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good, making it 12-0 Thunder with 2:41 remaining in the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. Milnor got on the scoreboard on Eli Olson's 58 yard touchdown run. Bently Degenstein ran in the two-point conversion to cut the Thunder lead to 12-8 with 1:01 to go in the game.
The Thunder, thanks to Elston and Malcolm, ran out the clock giving the Thunder the win. Elston led the Thunder offense on the ground. He had 121 yards rushing on 14 carries. Malcolm had 58 yards on six carries. As a team, the Thunder had 190 rushing on 28 carries.
The Thunder will host Jamestown on Thursday September 29th at Hanna Field. The first game begins at 6pm with the second game to follow at 7pm.
Read the full story in your September 27 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.