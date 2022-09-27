Thunder Football

The Valley City Thunder picked up a 12-8 win against Milnor at Hanna Field Thursday night in football action.

After the defense forced a three-and-out on Milnor's opening drive, the offense didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard. Quarterback Gavin Melken handed the ball off to halfback MiCaleb Elston who took it to the house, 66 yards, on the first play from scrimmage for the Thunder. The two point conversion was no good and the Thunder led 6-0 with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.

