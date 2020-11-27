The 2020 North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) All-State Division AA Football Team has been named. Listed below is the All-State Division AA Football Team as voted on by the state’s Division AA football coaches.
First Team Offense
Quarterbacks
Jackson Uhler, Bismarck St. Mary’s;
Blake Schafer, Wahpeton
Running backs
Cullen Curl, Bismarck St. Mary’s;
Max Fehr, Valley City
Wide receivers
Caden Kappes, Wahpeton;
Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s;
