With the close of the Eastern Dakota Conference Tournaments, award winners and All-EDC teams have been selected. Three of the honors were given to The Valley City Hi-Liners: Peyton Zaun, Jadyn Dieterle and Mike Schultz.
The All-EDC team is voted on by the conference coaches and the Athletic Director Of the Year is voted on by the conference Activities Directors.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, March 9th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.