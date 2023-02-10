At the February board meeting of the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA), the proposed Three-Division system for High School Basketball became a reality. By a unanimous vote, the proposal was passed. “It’s a exciting historic, generally all around great day,” Josh Johnson, Superintendent of Valley City public schools said in regards to the vote. “Big news coming out of Valley City with the North Dakota High School Activities Association.” Johnson, along with Mitch Carlson, Superintendent at LaMoure High School and many representatives around the state, were part of a focus group that brought the original proposal to the NDHSAA in December. “It’s been an honor to be part of this,” Johnson said. “Of course representing Valley City but Class A schools all across North Dakota.”
An amended plan by NDHSAA Executive Director Matt Fetsch was presented to the Board of Directors at their meeting February 8th. By a 10-0 vote the plan was approved. Then a motion was voted on in regards to the implementation of the Three-Division Basketball plan for the 2023-2024 school year. That motion passed 8-2 with Dave Schoch and Paul Jundt voting against the implementation next year.