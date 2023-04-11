Thornton competes at regionals in gymnastics

Minot, North Dakota - March, 17: Captured at MSU Dome on Mar 17, 2023 in Minot, North Dakota (Photo By Sean Arbaut/Arbaut Photography LLC)

 Sean Arbaut

Abbey Thornton has taken her gymnastics skills to a different level, level ten to be exact. That is the highest level a gymnast can attain, there is an elite level which you have to qualify for. Thornton plans on competing in gymnastics at the collegiate level which would make her the first Valley City gymnast to do so in 34 years, something that the senior at Valley City high school has not lost sight on and she hopes it starts a trend. “I do think about that. I don’t know if it has sunken in quite yet, but it’s just kinda crazy,” Thornton says. “Hopefully it builds more and more after this because I know we have a good group of girls here in Valley and I’m hoping they can step it up and do the dreams that I had.”

With her third place finish in the All-Around at the North Dakota State USA Gymnastics (USAG) meet in Minot, Thornton qualified for the Region 4 Championships which will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this weekend. 

