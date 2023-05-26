1S. Abby Martineck defeated Hawley 6-7(5), 6-4, 10-8
2S. Kailee Nielson defeated Aarestad 6-2, 6-1
3S. Geargia Zaun defeated Youngquist 6-0, 6-0
1D. Breck Sufficool/Abby Redfearn defeated Heggen/Hopp 6-0, 6-0
2D. Skye Nielson/Alyssa Thomsen defeated Phillips/Geris-Schroeder 6-0, 6-0
1S. Martineck lost to Stauss 6-1, 6-2
2S. K.Nielson defeated Spicer 7-6(3), 6-0
3S. Zaun lost to G.Blue 6-2, 6-2
1D. Sufficool/Redfearn lost to Lemieux/Wang 6-1, 6-3
2D. S.Nielson/Thomsen defeated S.Blue/Wilhelmi 7-6(3), 6-2
1S. Martineck lost to Abbott 6-2, 7-6(4)
2S. K.Nielson defeated Wolff 6-1, 6-0
3S. Zaun defeated Tharaldson 1-6, 6-0, 10-4
1D. Sufficool/Redfearn defeated Mathison/Sandin 6-0, 6-1
2D. S.Nielson/Thomsen defeated Friederichs/Cassola 6-3, 6-0
The Hi-Liners came into the EDC tournament as the #1 seed after earning the regional regular season championship last Friday at Sheyenne. We knew the line-up that would give us the best shot each round and we stuck with that line-up all day. (please watch May 24th’s Coaches Corner on YouTube’s Valley City Hi-Liner Activities starting at 10:20 to understand our post-season play with formats).
Fargo South in the opening round went about as the pundits would have predicted. The standout for VC was Abby Martineck as she played the best tennis of her career, not only in this match, but all day. She is our #2 player, but we played her at #1 singles as we dropped Breck into doubles. Abby’s consistency, shot making, net play, and mental game were all on display today and she had the most fun doing it. Nice job today Abby!
In the second round, we knew Stauss up top was extremely tough. But – we knew the four other matches would be tight. Kailee won her first set against a very good true #2 player in Spicer in a tiebreaker. Alyssa and Skye played some amazing tennis at #2 doubles and pulled out a first set win in the tiebreaker as well. We won both of those matches in an easy second set. Breck and Abby along with Georgia ran into opponents that were on fire. After the match, I talked with Central’s coach and he said that both his #1 doubles team and his #3 singles player never have played better. Central has had a run of heartache in girls tennis including being a #2 seed and not state qualifying. Congrats to Central for making it to the EDC championship match – it was a long time coming for them.
After that match, our girls regrouped before heading outside to Island Park for the state qualifier against Shanley on their home turf. We discussed different line-ups, but determined that our current line-up was the best line-up and we just needed to execute. Shanley went with the smart line-up of putting their top three players in singles as we lost all three during the regular season. Both of our doubles played well leading to two wins in short order. Kailee continued being a backboard and breaking her opponents’ spirits with her consistency. Wolff has had a great season including a win over our #2 in the regular season, but Kailee forced her to overhit and then won by only dropping a game. After a tough loss against Central and losing the opening set against Shanley 6-1, Georgia found her mental and physical game and steamrolled her opponent in the second and third sets to make the final score 4-1.
With that win, the Hi-Liners are now 11-2 on the season and have state qualified three straight years. We will be the #3 seed from the EDC entering the state tournament and will play Bismarck Legacy in the first round at state next Thursday at 10am in Grand Forks.
The individuals tournament starts tomorrow with doubles being indoors at Courts Plus. Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck are seeded #1 in doubles and will start the tourney off with a bye. Kailee Nielson and Georgia Zaun earned the #5 seed and will play a Fargo South team at 9am. In singles, we did not earn a seed. Abby Redfearn, Skye Nielson, and Alyssa Thomsen will all play their opening round of singles at 9am at Island Park against various opponents.