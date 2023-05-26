Hi-Liner Tennis

Skye Nielson (left) and Alyssa Thomsen.

 Brent Thomsen

Grand Forks Central gave the Hi-Liners their only loss on the regular season and then followed that up with an EDC semifinals victory over the #1 seeded Hi-Liners as well.  Valley City came back in the state qualifier strong to knock off Shanley 4-1 to make it three years straight going to the state tournament.  The team bracket can be found athttps://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vQk6c9MM8YRUWlW5jvytbXQH_Tp15sV0fbJg34GgMahBcfeBTEQcWmSDKttqaCzJyRspfGOyVFcQbp2/pubhtml#

 

Recommended for you