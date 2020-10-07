Minot, N.D. – Blood is thicker than water, they say, and horses and rodeo is thicker than most... or at least stronger in holding family members together.
Among the 113 cowboys and cowgirls competing at the 2020 RAM Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot, there are six groups of family members: brothers, fathers and sons, a cousin, nephew and uncle, and husband and wife.
For bull riding brothers Ardie and Corey Maier, of Timber Lake, S.D., they’ve been traveling to rodeos together, along with younger brother Rorey, for all of their adult lives.
