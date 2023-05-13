Peluso Report - Fish Photo

Seventeen walleyes over 30 inches were caught in the recent Big Muddy fishing tournament on the Missouri River, heralding a huge shift in angling conditions. The NDG&F Dept. allows for release of those walleyes following a quick weigh-in and photo. DEO Photo by Mike Peluso.

I’ve seen a lot of things over my 40-plus years of fishing the Missouri River. But the May 6 Big Muddy Tournament was one for both the record books and the memory bank.

Recommended for you