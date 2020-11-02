The North Star Athletic Association is excited to announce the hiring of Roger Ternes to serve as the commissioner. He began his duties on Nov. 1.
“After conducting a national search, the committee was very pleased with the quality of applicants we received,” said Waldorf’s (Iowa) President Dr. Bob Alsop. “What stood out about Mr. Ternes was his combination of experience, knowledge, vision, and integrity."
