The team state girls tennis tournament was played in its entirety on Thursday in Grand Forks. The Hi-Liners entered the state tournament as the East’s #3 team. Our roster, in order:
#1 Breck Sufficool, sophomore
#2 Olivia Ingstad, junior
#3 Abby Martineck, sophomore
#4 Kailee Nielson, 8th grader
#5 Abby Redfearn, sophomore
#6 Georgia Zaun, 8th grader
#7 Alyssa Thomsen, sophomore
#8 Ella Olson, sophomore
VC Team State Results – VC always listed first
Quarterfinals:
Valley City 1
Bismarck Legacy
S1: Nielson lost to McPherson 6-0,6-1
S2: Redfearn lost to Meier 6-2,6-0
S3: Zaun lost to Seversen 6-2,6-4
D1: Sufficool/Ingstad defeated Krom/Kraft 7-6(5),6-3
D2: Martineck/Thomsen lost to Sorensen/Sand 2-6,7-5,6-4
Consolation Semifinals:
Valley City 3
Bismarck Century 2
S1: Ingstad lost to Kubsad 6-3,6-4
S2: Martineck lost to Lee 6-3,6-3
S3: Zaun defeated Dunlop 6-3,4-6,6-2
D1: Sufficool/Redfearn defeated Upgren/Kindem 6-2,6-0
D2: Nielson/Thomsen defeated Miller/Bassingthwaite 6-2,2-6,6-1
Consolation Championship (5th place match):
Valley City 3
Fargo North 2
S1: Ingstad lost to Spanjer 6-1,6-1
S2: Martineck defeated Pladson 4-6,6-4,6-3
S3: Zaun defeated Taragos 6-1,4-6,6-1
D1: Sufficool/Redfearn defeated Latunski/Hardie 6-2,6-2
D2: Nielson/Thomsen lost to Erickson/Puhl 7-5,6-0
Thoughts:
Quarterfinals: We put out the correct line-up against Legacy, but they are a great team and executed. The loss dropped us to the consolation bracket. Breck and Olivia had a good win and Abby M. and Alyssa played a very good doubles match.
Consolation Semifinals: We went with our state qualifying line-up from last Thursday against GFC. From the scouting report, we were the deeper team. The line-up should combat whatever Century could throw at us. They decided to put their #1 and #2 into singles. Olivia and Abby M played very well in those losses. Georgia was frustrated with our 30mph sustained winds. She regrouped and played giving 100% and came back to win in 3 sets. Kailee and Alyssa won the first set and had a second set letdown. They reset mentally in the 10 minute break before the 3rd set and came out with a vengeance winning 6-1. Breck and Abby R played a complete match physically and mentally cruising to a win which sent us to the 5th place match.
5th Place Match: We believed that we could roll with our same line-up again knowing we would be an underdog at #1 singles, but slightly favored in the other four matches. Breck and Abby played another high level match for our first win. Olivia lost to an EDC doubles champion in Spanjer. Kailee and Alyssa weren’t able to gain traction or find their rhythm which moved us to down 1-2 in a race to 3. Georgia won her first set but dropped her second while Abby M. lost her first set but won her second. We had to win both 3rd sets to take 5th place. Georgia came out on fire and dominated that set to tie us up at 2-2. Abby M. kept persevering and weathered the highs and lows. She knew the match came down to her and she executed.
Our kids showed grit and determination today. We had to win both 3 setters in the 2nd match to move on. We had to win both 3 setters in the 3rd match to take 5th place. Our kids did just that.
In our recent history, we had a 5 year run at state qualifying. In those years, we only placed once at state with a 5thplace finish in 2015. This currently is our 2nd year in a row to state qualify and we took 5th place. I don’t know if it sinks in with our players what they accomplished. We are the smallest school by far that has tennis. VC and Wahpeton are the only places with tennis that don’t have indoor tennis courts. We dealt with injuries all season long. And our players just kept going. The match results speak for themselves, but the best results are the intangible, soft skills our students are learning and mastering. I’m proud of our team and each member of our team.
Next action is Friday for the individual tournament. #7E Kailee draws the #2W Felderman from Mandan while #7E Sufficool/Ingstad has the #2W from Century. Both are scheduled outside at 10am at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks.
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner!
Coach Nielson