Fair weather met a host of regional schools, gathered on Hanna Field for the Bill Jansen Last Chance Track Meet, the last meet of the season and second-to-last opportunity for many Valley City athletes to qualify for state.
Among those who did qualify was the girls 4x800 relay team.
“This is our last chance to qualify before EDC and we did it!” Reagan Berg, a 10th grader, said.
She acknowledged that it had been a journey to get the relay team to the point of being able to not only qualify, but also surpass a school record. She credited consistent training and teamwork.
“Staying as a team, not blaming anybody, trusting (each other),” Berg said.
Read the full story, and see complete stats, in your Thursday, May 19th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.