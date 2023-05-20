Drone Graphic

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said a Sawyer High School teacher has been awarded a $10,000 innovation grant to establish esports and drone racing programs at his school, starting with the 2023-24 school year.

The money will be used to equip a computer lab at Sawyer, purchase drones for racing, and provide coaching in both sports. Sawyer athletic director and physical education teacher Ryan Stockie, who successfully applied for the grant, said opportunities for physical activities and healthy snacks -- such as fruit or vegetables -- will be included.

Recommended for you