(VCSU) ORANGE CITY, IOWA – Zachary Co won two events and the Valley City State track and field team recorded 14 Top 4 finishes during the Red Raider Open.
Complete Results
Co continued his strong start to the outdoor season, winning both the shot put and hammer throw at the two-day meet hosted by Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. He bested a field of 25 throwers to win the shot put for the third straight meet, recording a throw of 16.73 meters. Co also recorded a career-best throw of 50.59 meters to win the hammer throw – moving up to first in the conference rankings – and placed fourth in discus with another career-best mark of 47.20 meters.
On the women's side, Brooke Malsom put together a big meet for the Vikings earning three Top 4 finishes and a new school record. Malsom ran collegiate-best times in both the 100 and 200 meters. Her time of 12.55 in the 100 meters was a new school record, breaking the previous mark of 12.79 held by Megan Capistrano. Malsom took second place in the 100 meters, and she placed fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 26.28 seconds – which was just .09 seconds off the school record. She also added a second-place finish in long jump with her mark of 5.23 meters.
The Red Raider Open also doubled as the North Star Athletic Association Multi-Event competition for the conference meet. In the women's heptathlon, Taylor Sargent finished fourth among North Star athletes, earning four team points for the upcoming conference meet.
Up next: Valley City State is scheduled to compete Friday, April 16, at the DSU Blue Hawk Games in Dickinson, N.D.
Red Raider Open
April 9-10
Orange City, Iowa
VCSU Men - Top 5 Finishes
400 Meters: 2. Cody Fuchs, 49.80
10,000 Meters: 3. Bryce Nelson, 36:48.63
400 Hurdles: 4. Clay Kummer, 58.27
Pole Vault: 5. Hayden Thingvold, 3.20 meters
Shot Put: 1. Zachary Co, 16.73 meters; 4. Colby Mendiola, 13.82 meters
Discus: 4. Zachary Co, 47.20 meters
Hammer Throw: 1. Zachary Co, 50.59 meters
Javelin: 2. Kyle Odegard, 52.43 meters; 5. Alex Otto, 44.92 meters
VCSU Women -
Top 5 Finishes
100 Meters: 2. Brooke Malsom, 12.55
200 Meters: 4. Brooke Malsom, 26.28
10,000 Meters: 4. Jasmine Barnes, 42:20.89
Long Jump: 2. Brooke Malsom, 5.23 meters
Shot Put: 4. Hannah Gordon, 12.24 meters
Javelin: 2. Peyton Halverson, 36.79 meters