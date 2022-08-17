The deadline to submit a swan application is Aug. 17.
Applicants must submit an online application through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.
North Dakota residents and nonresidents are eligible to apply. The resident swan license is $10, while the nonresident fee is $30.
