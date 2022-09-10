Nick Simonson -- grouse (sharps)

With the completion of the roadside brood surveys for North Dakota’s upland game, and the sharptailed grouse and Hungarian partridge season opener set for this Saturday, hunters may find a better crop of younger grouse in comparison to 2021 and might likely encounter more Hungarian partridge in their walks this fall. North Dakota Game & Fish Department (NDG&F) Upland Game Management Supervisor Jesse Kolar suggests that while early nesting efforts by grouse may have been hampered by weather, both species likely produced more offspring later in the summer, under the vegetation and grass cover spurred by damp conditions in spring.

“A good note for sharptails; their reproduction seemed like it was a lot better [compared to 2021]. Conditions rebounded this summer, so the later period of their nesting seemed like it did a little better and they were able to kick out some chicks,” Kolar relays, adding that partridge, while uncommon, are stable to improved across the state, “Partridge remain as high as they have been in 15 years. They look really good. I think populations will be good from Jamestown and further west,” he concludes.

