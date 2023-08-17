Sufficool plays for two Diamond Academy teams
Submitted Photo

Valley City’s Kinlee Sufficool played for, not one, but two traveling softball teams this summer. Sufficool, who will be a sophomore this season for Valley City, played for two different teams for the Diamond Academy out of Fargo.

She played on the 16U team, and was part of the 18U team, that team was the one she played for the most. When 16U had players out due to injury, Sufficool met the age requirement and was able to play in a tournament. She was reunited with fellow Hi-Liner Bailey Leroux on that team. 

