Valley City’s Kinlee Sufficool played for, not one, but two traveling softball teams this summer. Sufficool, who will be a sophomore this season for Valley City, played for two different teams for the Diamond Academy out of Fargo.
She played on the 16U team, and was part of the 18U team, that team was the one she played for the most. When 16U had players out due to injury, Sufficool met the age requirement and was able to play in a tournament. She was reunited with fellow Hi-Liner Bailey Leroux on that team.
The 18U Diamond Academy team played in the North American Fastpitch Association Northern Nationals in Eden Prairie and Chaska, Minnesota at the end of July.
Seventy-four teams played in the 18U tournament. The other four teams in their pool were Minnesota Elite Rubischko, Armstrong Cooper Red out of Minnesota and Express Fastpitch out of Illinois.
Diamond Academy was won one, lost one and tied one in pool play. They defeated Express Fastpitch 8-0, tied Minnesota Elite 3-3 and lost to Armstrong Cooper 4-1.
In the Silver Division bracket, Diamond Academy lost to the Johnson Creek Yellow Jackets out of Wisconsin 4-3. But they came back strong in the loser’s bracket, winning three straight games, 9-5 over the Fargo-Moorhead Blaze Blue; 5-3 over Minnesota Stix and 5-3 over the Minnesota Twisters 18U Black.
At the Nationals, Sufficool appeared in four games, was 1 for 5 and played errorless ball in right field and left field.
For the summer, Sufficool had three doubles, a home run, twelve runs scored, six RBI and was five for six as a base stealer.