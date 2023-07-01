Steve Olson/VCSU

VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – The Valley City State University athletic department announced today that Steve Olson has been hired as Director for Athletic Development and Game Management.

A 1988 VCSU graduate, Olson will be responsible for the development and implementation of fundraising programs and revenue opportunities to support VCSU’s athletic programs. He will also oversee the management and coordination of game day operations and promotional activities at athletic events.

