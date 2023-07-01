VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – The Valley City State University athletic department announced today that Steve Olson has been hired as Director for Athletic Development and Game Management.
A 1988 VCSU graduate, Olson will be responsible for the development and implementation of fundraising programs and revenue opportunities to support VCSU’s athletic programs. He will also oversee the management and coordination of game day operations and promotional activities at athletic events.
“We’re very excited to bring Steve back home to Viking Athletics,” said athletic director Dennis McCulloch. “His many years of experience working in collegiate athletics will allow him to hit the ground running and help our programs immediately.”
The hiring of Olson solidifies VCSU’s new leadership structure in athletics. After one year leading the department as interim, McCulloch has been named full-time athletic director and head football coach by VCSU president Alan LaFave. Assistant athletic director Anna Bratsch has been promoted to Associate Athletic Director. She will also continue to lead the athletic training staff as the Director for Sports Medicine.
With McCulloch remaining on as dual athletic director and football coach, the department was able to hire Olson to help lead athletic fundraising and game management.
Olson brings a wealth of experience to his new position with more than 30 years working in college athletics. He most recently worked 12 seasons as a football coach at Michigan Tech University, including six seasons as head coach from 2017-2022. Prior to that he was a baseball and football coach at University of Minnesota-Crookston and Jamestown College. Olson has also held roles on college campuses as an admissions officer, sports information director and instructor.
Olson graduated from VCSU in 1988 with a degree in biology education and physical education. He was inducted into the VCSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005, receiving the honor for his career as a standout Viking baseball player. He earned Honorable Mention All-American during his senior season when he helped the 1987 baseball team to the district championship.