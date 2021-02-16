The 2021 NDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament will be held February 18-20 at the FARGODOME located at 1800 University Drive North, Fargo, ND 58102. Fargo Public Schools Athletic Director Todd Olson will serve as tournament manager.
The 2021 NDHSAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament will be held Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19 with separate sessions for Class A and Class B both days.
The 2021 NDHSAA Dual State Wrestling Tournament will be held Saturday, February 20.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, February 16th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.