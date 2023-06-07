The Area 8 Special Olympics held its annual four person golf scramble recently at the Valley City Town and Country Club.
The money raised at this tournament go to help support Special Olympic athletes tom participate in athletic events throughout the year as well as participate in many national and international events.
Area 8 serves Barnes, Griggs and Steele Counties in North Dakota and cover around 150 athletes.
The 2023 Valley City Special Olympics and Dacotah Bank of Valley City 34th Annual Golf Benefit had 24 teams with 95 golfers that registered for the tournament.
It was a hot muggy day on the course but a good day and fun was had by all.
Area 8 Director Cindy Schopper was very happy with the turnout. “We have some golfers here today that have been at all 33 past tournaments.” Mary Tangen, who was running the tournament, said this years numbers topped last year. “We had 72 players, 18 teams last year.”
After the first nine holes, teams were placed in two flights and first place was awarded in each flight.
The winners in Flight 1 were Dick Gulmon, Zach Johnson, Ben Jacobson and Ian Beauchman. The winners in Flight 2 were Bobbie Miller, Ruth Nathan, Dustin Miller and Dru Benson.
There were also seven other winners of contests held on different holes.
Coming up in June for Special Olympics will be the Summer Games in Fargo June 10th and 11th and The World Games in Berlin, Germany June 17th through the 25th. Jennifer Bennett will be competing in Athletics at the World Games and Cindy Schopper will be attending her twelfth World Games as a Sport Manager for Athletics and Soccer. This will be Bennett’s second World Games.