Special Olympics Golf Tourney 2023 Men Winners

Flight 1 Winners l-r Dick Gulmon, Zach Johnson and Ben Jacobson (Not pictured Jan Beauchman) Submitted Photo

The Area 8 Special Olympics held its annual four person golf scramble recently at the Valley City Town and Country Club.

The money raised at this tournament go to help support Special Olympic athletes tom participate in athletic events throughout the year as well as participate in many national and international events.

Recommended for you