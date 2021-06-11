Area 8 Special Olympics held their 32nd Annual 4-person Golf Scramble on Friday at the Valley City Country Club Golf Course. This event is held each year to raise funds that help support Special Olympic athletes’ participation athletic events throughout the year, which include state, national and worldwide events.
The 4-Person teams were split into two flights after the first 9 holes, and awards were given to the winning team of each flight. This year, there were 20 4-person teams (80 golfers in all!) playing in the scramble.
