For the first time since 2019, Valley City hosted a football playoff game at Hanna Field. Opponent was Fargo North, the number five seed in Class 11A. Valley City, who was ranked number one for a few weeks, came in as the number four seed. Spartan’s running back Peder Haugo scored three second half touchdowns and four total leading the Spartans to a 30-28 win over the Hi-Liners, ending what was a fantastic season for Valley City.
North did not waste any time, scoring on its opening drive. Valley City won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. North took the ball and marched 73 yards on six plays to score the game’s first touchdown. Ethan Welk hooked up with Jeremiah Sem on the first play for a 39 yard completion to get into Valley City territory. Haugo added a 23 yard run to take the ball down to the one, then scored on the next play. Max Watson added the extra point and the Spartans took an early 7-0 lead with 9:53 to go in the first quarter.
The Hi-Liners would come right back on their first drive, going 83 yards on ten plays. Bryson Heck found Connor Suhr for a 24 yard completion to get into Spartan territory. Then Heck heaved one towards the end zone and Aiden Jacobson made a phenomenal over the shoulder catch for a 25 yard touchdown. Heck added the extra point to tie the game at 7 with 5:32 to go in the quarter.
But North would come back and use up 9:22 off the clock, use 16 plays and go 54 yards to the Hi-Liner 20. But a penalty called back a touchdown and North had to settle for a 38 yard Max Watson field goal to give his team a 10-7 lead with 8:03 to go in the first half.
Each team would have a three and out on their next possession. After a North punt, Valley City would take over at its own 30. After three runs and a penalty on Valley City, Heck found Gavin Gerhardt in stride down the middle of the field. Gerhardt out ran the Spartan defense for a 55 yard touchdown play. The Hi-Liners only needed four plays to go 70 yards to take the lead. Following Heck’s extra point it was 14-10 Valley City with 2:39 remaining in the half. Neither team did anything the rest of the half, sending the teams to the locker room with Valley City up 14-10.
Valley City would start the second half on its own 20 yard line. On the third play of the drive, Zach Sykora would take the handoff, hit the hole up the middle, bounce it to the outside and race 59 yards before being tackled deep in North’s territory. Three plays later, Sykora would take it in from 12 yards out, capping a six play, 80 yard drive that used up 3:31. Heck added another extra point making it 21-10 Hi-Liners with 8:29 remaining in the third quarter.
That’s when Haugo and the Spartan offense took over. On the ensuing drive for Fargo North, they would go 69 yards on 12 plays, take 5:45 off the clock and score on a Haugo nine yard run. Watson’s extra point made it 21-17 Valley City with 2:44 to go in the third quarter.
Valley City would go three and out on its next possession and have to punt the ball away. North took over at the Valley City 41 yard line. On the second play off the drive, Welk hit Sem for a 31 yard completion taking the ball down to the Hi-Liner four yard line. Haugo would score his third touchdown of the game on the next play. Watson’s extra point would make it 24-21 North with four seconds to go in the third quarter.
Valley City would start the final quarter by going three and out and punting the ball away, pinning North back to its own 15 yard line.But the Spartans would 85 yards omn eleven plays, all but two were on the ground and use 5:53 off the clock. Haugo would score from 20 yards out, his fourth touchdown of the game. The snap on the extra point was low and the holder, Ethan Welk had to adlib, but could not get into the endzone keeping the score at 30-21 North with 3:56 to go in the fourth quarter.
Using both pass and run, Valley City went 65 yards on ten plays on its next drive. Gerhardt would score on a three yard run with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. Heck would add the extra point to make it 30-28 North.
If Valley City could recover the upcoming onside kick and with a time out and a very good kicker in Bryson Heck in their back pocket. Things looked promising for the home team, But North would recover the onside kick and take the victory formation ending the game and Valley City’s great season, 30-28.
Valley City ends the season 7-3. The seven wins were the most since 2019 when the Hi-Liners were 7-4 and lost in the state semifinals.
Fargo North will go across town to Fargo South to meet the Bruins in the semifinals. South, the top seed, beat Dickinson 38-12. The other semifinal game will have defending state champion Jamestown hosting Grand Forks Red River. The Blue Jays defeated Grand Forks Central 49-20 and Red River downed Wahpeton 40-7.
