HiLinerFootball2022SeasonEnd
BRENT THOMSEN

For the first time since 2019, Valley City hosted a football playoff game at Hanna Field. Opponent was Fargo North, the number five seed in Class 11A. Valley City, who was ranked number one for a few weeks, came in as the number four seed. Spartan’s running back Peder Haugo scored three second half touchdowns and four total leading the Spartans to a 30-28 win over the Hi-Liners, ending what was a fantastic season for Valley City.

North did not waste any time, scoring on its opening drive. Valley City won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. North took the ball and marched 73 yards on six plays to score the game’s first touchdown. Ethan Welk hooked up with Jeremiah Sem on the first play for a 39 yard completion to get into Valley City territory. Haugo added a 23 yard run to take the ball down to the one, then scored on the next play. Max Watson added the extra point and the Spartans took an early 7-0 lead with 9:53 to go in the first quarter.

