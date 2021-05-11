Valley City Hi-Liner Softball had a great day at the plate and in the field when they faced Devils Lake recently. Two home runs, not a single error in the field, and a high count of stolen bases for the Hi-Liners led them to victory over the Firebirds.
Hailey Schaefer was a force to be reckoned with, both as she batted and pitched. She struck out seven and didn’t walk a single batter, allowing five hits and one run in her five innings on the mound.
