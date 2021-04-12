Baseball Game Postponed Due to Rain
Mike Schultz, VCHS Athletic Director shared at 1:45 today....
The softball game for tomorrow, 4/13/21 has been postponed until 4/22/21 if we have for umpires that day. 
The baseball game for Devils Lake, 4/13/21 has also been postponed and we are still looking for a date to make-up.

