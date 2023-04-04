The Valley City Express Wrestling team had six wrestlers partake in two different Natinal Tournaments this past weekend in Iowa.
Three boys were part of the 2023 USA Wrestling National Folkstyle Tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Zack Anderson was part of Team North Dakota in the 12U Division. Two other wrestlers were there as well. Kallen Hansen wrestled at 98 pounds in the 12U Division and Leighton Hendrickson wrestled 165 in then 14U Division.
Two girls are on Team North Dakota in the 2023 AAU Twin Rivers Youth Girls Dual Tournament. Kathryn Maresh wrestled at 68 for Team North Dakota Elite and Alyx Grafing wrestled for Charlies Angels at 56 pound.
For the boys, in the 12U 98 pound division, Kallen Hansen lost his first match to Peyton Beckett of Washington 19-11. In the consolation rounds, he defeated Tyrese Usry of Wisconsin 9-7 in overtime, but lost to Anthony Goodpaster of Iowa 10-0 to end his tournament.
Zack Anderson had a bye in the first round, then lost to Jeremiah Hayes of Illinois by fall in 33 seconds. In the consolation rounds, he lost to Anthony Goodpaster 4-0 to end his tournament.
At 71 pounds in the 14U tournament, Simon Trapp placed eighth. In his first match, he lost to Max Lindquist of Missouri 9-0. In the first round of the consolatin bracket he received a bye. He then defeated Caleb Schmitz of Wisconsin 2-0. He lost to Peter Alex Schultz of Wayzata, Minnesota by fall at 1:39. In the seventh place match, he fell to Braxton Plunk of Oklahoma 10-1.
At 165 in the 14U tournament, Leighton Hendrickson lost in the first round to Benjamin Green of Wisconsin by fall 23 seconds in to the match. He got a bye in the consolation first round. He then lost to Ibrahim Zaky of Virginia by fall 41 seconds into the match in the consolation second round to end his tournament.
For the girls, Kathryn Maresh wrestled for North Dakota Elite at 68 pounds. North Dakota Elite went 1-3 in pool play to advance to the Bronze Bracket. Maresh was 1-4 in her matches with a pin for North Dakota Elite.
Alyx Grafing went along as an alternate at 56 pounds, but Charlies Angels Renagades out of Illinois needed a 56 pounder so Grafing would wrestle for them. She was 2-3 in her matches for the Renegades.
Then Renegades took seventh in the Silver Bracket and Grafing was 1-2 in her matches in bracket play. Grafing was 3-5 for the weekend.
North Dakota Elite was 2-1 in bracket play and finished first in the Bronze Bracket. Maresh was 0-3 in he bracket matches including a tough 4-2 loss in the final match of bracket play against Kaitlyn Edwards of Iowa.