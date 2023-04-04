Express Wrestler Boys - Iowa Tourney

Express Wrestlers in Iowa l-r: L-R Simon Trapp, Leighton Hendickson, Kallen Hansen and Zack Anderson Submitted Photo

The Valley City Express Wrestling team had six wrestlers partake in two different Natinal Tournaments this past weekend in Iowa.

Three boys were part of the 2023 USA Wrestling National Folkstyle Tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Zack Anderson was part of Team North Dakota in the 12U Division. Two other wrestlers were there as well. Kallen Hansen wrestled at 98 pounds in the 12U Division and Leighton Hendrickson wrestled 165 in then 14U Division.

