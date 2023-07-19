By Paul McDonald
TR News/Sports
The Valley City Tennis Association hosted its 15th annual Junior open tennis tournament. Fifty-one players from North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota gathered in Valley City to compete in this USTA sanctioned tournament.
The tournament was divided into four divisions in singles for the boys and two for the girls. In doubles, it was divided into three divisions for the boys and two for the girls.
In the boys 12U doubles, Beck Dietrich and Gray Kasowski defeated Joey Sayler and Joshua Sykora 6-1, 6-1 for first place. All four are from Valley City.
In the boys 14U doubles,Valley City’s Cole Haugen and Quinn Kruger took second. They lost to Thor Cameron of Fargo and Tyler Duffy from West Fargo 3-6, 1-6 in the finals.
In the boys 18U, Kai Kringlie and Alex Rogelstad took first going 3-0 in the round robin format. They defeated Nicholas Angus of West Fargo and Patryk Borowicz of Fargo who took second, 6-2, 6-2. Kringlie and Rogelstad did not lose a set in the tournament.
In the boys 12U singles, Beck Dietrich of Valley City took 1st place. He was 3-0 in his matches. Gray Kasowski was second, Dietrich beat Kaswoski 6-2, 6-3. Joey Sayler was third and Joshua Sykora took fourth.
In the boys 14U singles, Quinn Kruger lost to Elijah Lindgren of Sioux Falls 5-8 in the consolation championship.
In the boys 18U singles, Kai Kringlie took second going 2-1 in the round robin format. Mason Christianson of Fargo took first and defeated Kringlie 1-6, 2-6 in the first match.
In the girls 14U doubles, Chloe Liebersbach and Sara Bierle were second, going 1-1 in the round robin. They lost to eventual champs, Anna and Joya Martian of Bismarck 2-6, 2-6.
In the girls 18U doubles, Valley City’s Georgia Zaun and Kailee Nielson took first by going 3-0 in their matches. They defeated Livia Douglas and Avery Tennant of Aberdeen, South Dakota, who took second, 6-4, 6-2.
In the girls 14U singles, Sara Bierle was consolation champ. She defeated Sara Knie of Aberdeen 8-1 in the consolation final.
In the girls 18U singles, Kailee Nielson of Valley City took first. She defeated Livia Douglas of Aberdeen 5-7, 6-3, (10-2). Valley City’s Georgia Zaun was the consolation champ. She defeated Valley City’s Skye Nielson 8-2 in the consolation championship.
Congratulations to all the players on a great tournament!
