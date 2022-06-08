FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (15-7) stayed undefeated at Newman Outdoor Field with a 4-1 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries (7-16) on Tuesday night to kick off a nine-game homestand. The RedHawks had all four of their runs batted in by right fielder John Silviano, three of which came on a three-run home run in the first inning. Sebastian Kessay pitched five innings and got the win while Alex DuBord earned his ninth save. The RedHawks are now tied for the West Division lead with the Kansas City Monarchs.
Kessay (3-0) allowed Sioux Falls’ only run of the game in the third inning on two singles and two walks. In his other four innings of work he allowed only three other baserunners (one hit, two walks). Sioux Falls did not get a single extra-base hit in the game. RHP Joe Jones came in for Kessay in the sixth inning and allowed only one hit in two innings of work, striking out one. RHP Luke Lind pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning and struck out the side before handing the ball to RHP Alex DuBord in the ninth.
Fargo-Moorhead got on the board early thanks to a three-run home run by John Silviano (2-for-4, 4 RBIs). Silviano leads the RedHawks with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in so far this season. Rymer Liriano (2-for-4) and Leo Piña (2-for-4) also had multi-hit games in the win.
Sioux Falls starter Joey Pulido (0-3) pitched 4.2 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks. Right-handers Charlie Hasty, Matthew Dunaway, and Michael Peterson each pitched at least one inning in relief and struck out at least one batter each. Besides Pulido, Hasty was the only other Sioux Falls pitcher to allow a hit. Both Dunaway and Peterson made their debuts for the Canaries in the loss.
Sioux Falls got their only run of the game on an RBI-single from Osvaldo Martinez in the third inning. Sioux Falls’ four-through-nine hitters went a combined 1-for-19 with three walks in the loss.
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Sioux Falls Canaries will continue their three-game series with a game tomorrow night at 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field. RHP Ryan Flores (2-0, 3.52 ERA) will start for the RedHawks in game two and will face RHP Angel Landazuri (1-3, 9.61 ERA) of the Canaries.