Valley City’s Clay Target League, formerly known as the trap club, has grown a lot – expanding the scope of the events they take part in, the team now stands as a well-respected force of nature on the clay shooting scene, and they’re eager to represent Valley City at a national-level contest.
Eager enough that, to raise money for such a trip, the team got together to grill up some succulent bratwurst and provide food to the good people of Valley City as part of a fundraiser to send their invited athletes to nationals. Currently seven members of the team have accepted their invitations and are looking to get money for the trip.
“There hasn’t been a year that they’ve had nationals that we haven’t had a team there,” Coach Sandi Mielke said. “First year we were there we got 36th place out of 280 teams. We have two kids who place in individuals in the top (positions) every year.”
Valley City has had a trap shooting program since the 1960s. Though a long-standing tradition, the team is facing a challenge this year, as they need to raise even more money than usual thanks to the incredible surge in all relevant prices for travel – from fuel to food to, most critically, ammunition.
“Our shells are twice as expensive as they were last year,” Coach Mielke said.
The team hopes to raise $10,000 and while the Brat Feed appeared well-attended, there’s still time to support the shooters as they ready themselves for the national stage. The national competition is on July 5 and Coach Mielke said that anyone interested in supporting the team still should call her at 701-490-0110.
