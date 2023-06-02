Sheyenne Speedway Racers on Track
www.racechaser.net

Sheyenne Speedway in Lisbon opened its 2023 season with its annual Memorial Day special. A solid 75 car field was on hand. One of the highlights of the night is the pre-race laps by the cars (pictured above) in honor of those who lost their lives serving our country.

The Wissota Mods are on the card at Sheyenne this year; it’s a bit of a gamble, considering the two closest weekly Wissota Mod tracks are Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen and I-94 EMR Speedway in Fergus Falls. Six showed up on Monday, some very good cars, but not a very deep field. I am curious to see what the weekly counts look like once they get on a regular Thursday schedule. One night, especially on the final day of a four-day weekend where there were no rainouts, isn’t a fair way to make a judgement.

Recommended for you