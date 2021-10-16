The ‘She Can Wrestle’ campaign is scheduled for September 1 - November 5, 2021, which encourages and promotes the growth of girls’ and women’s wrestling across America.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned Girls Wrestling this year, and Valley City Hi-Liners will have a girls team this year. Valley City Express Wrestling has had girls on our team and actively competing for nearly 10 years now. Encourage your girls to try the sport. Some girls don't fit the mold for other winter sports. Some girls just want to kick some butt. Some love the challenge. Some love the equality. It is a great outlet for many different things and reasons. Want to talk about Girl Power? This is a wonderful and powerful way to show it.