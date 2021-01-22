The 10th Annual Sharp Shooter Showdown 8-Ball Singles Tournament will take place at the Valley City Eagles Club on Saturday, January 30th. Registration will be held from 8:30-10:00 a.m. with the tournament starting at 11:00 a.m. sharp. Tables will be provided by Jamestown Amusement.
The event has always been a town favorite, providing an opportunity for people to get together during the long winter season. Take a break from everyday stress, and play a game of pool!
Read the full story in your January 22nd-24th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.