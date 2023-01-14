The Valley City Sharks swim club was back in action after the Chrsitmas break at the Aberdeen Winter High Point meet.
The Sharks had eight swimmers that competed in the meet. As a team, the Sharks had a very good meet.
Lincoln Berg finished in the top ten in all eight of his events. He had a personal best time of 1:26.84 in the 100 Butterfly which was good enough for second place in the 11-12 year old boys division. For his age group, Berg placed ninth overall.
Sophie Gilbertson had seven top ten finishes in her events. She place fourth on the girls 11-12 year old 200 yard freestyle and 50 yard freestyle. In the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, her times were good enough to qualify for state competition. In her age group, Gilbertson placed tenth overall.
Maple Valley’s Avery Kohler had two top ten finishes in the 13-14 year old girls 100 yard IM and 100 yard breaststroke. Another Maple Valley swimmer, Annabelle Milbrandt, had top ten finishes in the 200 yard backstroke and 100 yard IM. In the 100 IM, her time was a personal best.
Harper Nelson was in her first meet after going up to compete with 9-10 year old girls. She had a 12th place finish in the 50 yard butterfly.
Cambri Pfennig took second in the girls 11-12 year old 50 yard breaststroke and was third in the 50 yard butterfly.
Tricia Pfennig had top ten finishes in all of her events. That included a fourth place finish in the girls 15-16 year old 200 breaststroke, which she was swimming for the first time at the meet. She was tenth overall in her age group.
Nora Swenson, who was competing in her very first meet, won two of her event heats.
Cambrie Westman had top ten finishes in all her events, including a third place finish in the girl 9-10 year old 100 yard backstroke, 50 yard butterfly and 100 yard breaststroke. She finished sixth in her age group and also received the High Point Medal for that finish.
With the results from this meet, Lincoln Berg, Sophie Gilbertson, Cambri Pfennig and Tricia Pfennig had all qualified for the North Dakota 11 and Over State Championships which will be held in March.
The Valley City Sharks is a swim club affiliated with USA Swimming and is open to boys or girls up to age 18. They are coached by Brian Wright, Anne Wright and Connor Pfennig
