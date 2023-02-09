On February 4th and 5th nine swimmers from the Valley City Sharks took part in the Brian Prochnow Memorial Invitational in West Fargo. Thirteen teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and even Colorado made up a very competitive field of swimmers and that competition really brought out the best in the Sharks. Lincoln Berg had three top 5 finishes. Sophie Glibertson finished 8th in the 200 IM and 5th in the 200 Free setting a personal best and state qualifying time of 2:35.24. Damian Modlin was swimming in his first meet this season setting personal best times and qualifying for state in the 50 yard Breaststroke, 100 yard Freestyle, 50 yard Butterfly and 50 Freestyle. Cambri Pfennig continued her great swimming in Breaststroke events with a 4th place finish in the 50 and a 5th place finish in the 100. Tricia Pfennig also had a very strong performance capped by a 10th place finish in her first 500 yard Freestyle race of the season. Annabelle Milbrandt had one top twenty finish and had some strong races as she competed with a very large field in her age group. Cambrie Westman led the way for the Sharks 10 and under swimmers with her best performance coming in 10th in the 100 yard IM. Nora Swenson and Harper Nelson also continued to improve and swam well against a very crowded and competitive field. Coach Brian Wright noted that the team seems to be peaking at the right time with many swimmers having faster personal times and getting closer to state qualifying in many events. The team has another meet on February 10-12 in Grand Forks.
