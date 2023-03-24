Over the weekend of March 17-19 the Valley City Sharks competed in the 2023 ND Short Course 11 & Over Swimming Championship in Bismarck. The competition included over 300 swimmers from 14 teams. The Sharks had 7 swimmers who qualified competing in 30 different events. The Sharks had a great meet. Lincoln Berg posted 3 personal best times and had 3 individual top ten finishes including 5th place in the 500 freestyle. Sophie Gilbertson had personal best time in two events and had two individual top 15 finishes. Damian Modlin had personal best times in four of the five events he swam and had a 7th place finish in the 50 yrd breaststroke. Cambri Pfenning continues to her great breaststroke performances with top ten finishes in the 50, 100 and 200 yard breast stroke races. Cambri was the youngest swimmer competing in the 200 breast. Tricia Pfenning led the team by qualifying for eight events at the championships (you can only swim seven individual events so she did not compete in the 50 yard butterfly). She had time improvements in 5 of the 7 events she competed in and had top 20 finish in the 200 yard breaststroke against a very tough and competitive field. In addition to these great individual swims the Sharks also had a 200 freestyle relay team of Sophie Gilberston, Travis Sichmeller, Cambri Pfenning and Lincoln Berg that placed 4th in a very close race missing 3rd place by less than 1 second.
Coaches Brian Wright, Anne Wright and Connor Pfenning were all very pleased with the performance of the team. “Seeing top 10 or even top 20 finishes at meets with this many great swimmers is a real accomplishment,” Coach Brian Wright said. “We have a very talented and hard-working group of swimmers, I am so proud of the effort they put forward this season and their hard work has really produced great results.” Most of the team is expected to return for the 2023-2024 season and looks to improve on the great results they had this year.