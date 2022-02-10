Valley City jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game only to see Fargo Shanley reel off 13 straight points to take the lead and the Deacons never looked back on the way to an 88-45 win over the Hi-Liners in high school boys basketball Tuesday night at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
Connor Kraft led five Deacons in double figures with 20 points.He would add six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Tyler Kraft had 14 points, six assists and three steals. Vuciri Hakim chipped in 12 points and a team high nine rebounds. Also in double figures was Jack Pollert with 12 points and Anothony Wanner with 11.
