(VCSU) DICKINSON, N.D. – Valley City State golfers Rory Gentzkow and Hayley Shanks each earned Top-10 finishes at the DSU Spring Invite played Sunday and Monday at the par-72 Heart River Golf Course.
Gentzkow finished in fourth place and was the top NAIA finisher with a 2-over par 146 (74-72). It marks Gentzkow's best 36-hole tournament score as a Viking. He was four strokes off medalist Brady Raph of Minnesota-Morris who finished with a 142 after carding a 9-under par 63 on Monday.
Jayden Ewoniuk finished in 23rd with a two-day 166 (83-83), and Alex Klever carded a 186 (94-92) to finish 29th. Parker Heydt added a 188 (98-90) to finish in 32nd and Henrik Jacobsen finished in 34th with a 232 (116-116).
The Viking men finished in fifth place of five teams with a 686 (349-337) team score at the tournament. Minot State won the team title with a two-day 590 (296-294).
On the women's side, Hayley Shanks led the Vikings in a tie for ninth place with a two-day 170 (84-86). Jocelyn Braunberger carded a 184 (92-92) to secure a Top 15 finish, and Ashley McKittrick carded a 192 (97-95) to finish 19th. Nevaeh Davis was right behind her in 20th with a 199 (95-104) at the tournament.
Rounding out VCSU's team score was Sydney Staus who carded a 224 (112-112) to tie for 22nd place. Megan Haugrud was competing as an individual and finished 24th with a 123 (123-102).
The Viking women finished in fourth place of four teams with a two-day 745 (368-377). Minot State won the tournament with a 641 (329-312) team score. Anya Ross of Minot State earned medalist honors after firing a 156 (79-77) at the tournament.
UP NEXT: The VCSU golf teams will finish the spring season at the NSAA Championships on April 25-26. The 36-hole tournament will be hosted by Waldorf University at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea, Minn.