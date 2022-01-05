WASHINGTON – Senator John Hoeven this week agreed to a friendly wager with Montana Senator Steve Daines ahead of the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas this weekend. On Saturday, January 8, the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison will take on the Montana State University (MSU) Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Both Hoeven and Daines have agreed that the senator representing the winning team will be taking home steaks while the losing senator must wear the winning team’s jersey for a photo.
“The NDSU Bison football program is the best and no stranger to Frisco, Texas,” said Hoeven. “After yet another impressive season, we have no doubt the players, coaches, fans and all of Bison Nation traveling to the game will once again come out on top. We look forward to cheering the Bison to a victory this weekend.”