The second media football poll is out for Class 2A and Class 3A, and Valley City is still receiving votes.
In the Class 2A, Fargo North is still number one, with 19 first place votes. Jamestown is number two with two first place votes. Fargo South is three, Grand Forks Red River is four and Grand Forks Central is five.
In Class 3A, Fargo Shanley is number one with 18 first place votes. West Fargo Sheyenne is number two with one first place vote. Mandan is three, Bismarck Century is four and Fargo Davies, who received the other first place vote, is five.
The new media poll for 9A was also released and Lamoure/Litchville-Marion fell out of the top five. After receiving two first place votes and being ranked number two in the pre-season poll, the Loboes fell to number seven. They lost their season opener to Sargent County 59-28 last week. It was the first regular season loss for the Loboes since the 2019 season.
The poll is voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.