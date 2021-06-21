SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health and NFL Alumni (NFLA) have agreed to a partnership that includes promoting youth sports and the health and wellness of young athletes as well as NFLA members taking part in future Sanford POWER football clinics.
“Sanford Health’s mission to improve the lives and well-being of the people in our community is in perfect alignment with the NFLA’s goals,” said Paul Hanson, president and CEO of Sanford Sioux Falls. “With the new multi-purpose, softball and baseball fields coming to the Sanford Sports Complex, we are creating more opportunities for all young athletes to experience the benefits of exercise and competition, and it’s wonderful to have a great organization like the NFLA support our vision.”
