VCPR Sand Volleyball Team 2022

VCPR Team pictured back row (l-r): Lucas Bopp, Adam Liesener, Derek Burchill. Front row (l-r): Stephanie Bopp, Erica Buchholz, Kelli Stearns, Summer Burchill, Carly Holub.

VCPR photo.

Tavern 94 took home the glory at the Valley City Park & Rec 2022 Sand Volleyball Championship, beating out Brockopp Brewery, who took a commendable second place. This match closes out this summer’s sand volleyball season, which went weekly from July 12 to August 30.

