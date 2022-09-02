Tavern 94 took home the glory at the Valley City Park & Rec 2022 Sand Volleyball Championship, beating out Brockopp Brewery, who took a commendable second place. This match closes out this summer’s sand volleyball season, which went weekly from July 12 to August 30.
Latest News
- Notable North Dakota HS football players who made starts in the NFL
- Overnight Camping Restriction Lifted for Holiday
- Duane Coates joins Epworth United Methodist
- Local Girl Scout supports food pantry
- Sand volleyball team fun!
- Burgum: Health, Human Services now united as one department to serve North Dakota citizens
- VCSU Football hosts Concordia Thursday night
- Becker offers accountability, change in Senate bid
Most Popular
Articles
- North Dakota Army National Guard Commissions New Officers
- Drumroll please - the TR Cutest Pet Contest winner is...
- Valley City veteran honored by national org
- Dakota Riders Hill Climb will roar into region August 27th
- Dakota Gardener: North Dakota Forestry - by the numbers
- Trees of green, waters serene
- Hi-Liner blank Braves in season opener
- VCPS considering tax increase, lays out priorities for school facilities for next 3 years
- Becker offers accountability, change in Senate bid
- VCSU Football hosts Concordia Thursday night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.