The 5th annual 2E Fabrication predator hunt will be held January 7th and 8th in Sanborn, ND, with check out Friday, January 7th from 6-7 p.m. and check in Saturday, January 8th at 7 p.m. 1-3 person teams at $30/person. No late check ins accepted.
There will be a fur buyer on site as well as a meal and prize drawings after the hunt.
