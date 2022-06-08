The Valley City Saints used great pitching and timely hitting to pick up three wins and the championship of the Josh Berg Memorial/YBO Tournament in Enderlin last weekend.
Valley City 3,
Enderlin Indies 0
On Friday, Jess Johnson held the host Indies to just three hits over seven shutout innings for the complete game win. Johnson walked three and fanned 12.
Johnson got out of a couple of jams in this close game. With the game still scoreless in the second inning, Johnson hit a batter and gave up a double with no one out. He then proceeded to strike out the side to end the threat.
Jake Miller’s two-run home run gave the Saints a 2-0 lead in the third. Miller’s solo home run in the fifth inning gave Valley City a 3-0 lead. Johnson would do the rest.
With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fifth, Johnson struck out the fourth and fifth place hitters to end the inning. Johnson retired eight of the last nine hitters he faced to end the game.
Gavin Wright had two hits to go along with Miller’s two home runs. Grady Karges, Seth Soderholm and Johnson had the other hits for the Saints.
Valley City 4,
Moorhead
Mudcats 3
In the semifinal on Saturday, Carlos Turpos one-out two run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Saints into the championship game.
Seth Soderholm’s single drove in Jake Miller. who led off the fourth with a single, to tie the game at 1. The Mudcats scored twice in the top of the seventh to take a 3-1 lead.
Miller’s third home run of the tournament led off the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 3-2. After a strikeout, Soderholm singled then Turpos ended the game when he homered on the first pitch he saw.
David Whitaker scattered ten hits over seven innings to get the win. He allowed three earned runs with a walk and three strikeouts.
Miller and Soderholm had two hits each for the Saints. Turpo, Shaun Kourajian and Jesse Johnson had the other hits for the Saints.
Valley City 4,
Jamestown
Hounds 2
Valley City scored two unearned runs in the top of the third inning then held on for a 4-2 win over the Hounds in the championship game on Sunday.
Miller had two more hits and drove in two runs for the Saints.
Phil Amanza got the win on the mound. He allowed two runs on seven hits in four innings. Colter Soderholm, Nate Rodriquez and David Whitaker each pitched a scoreless inning. Whitaker pitched the seventh to get the save.
The Saints are now 4-2 on the year and will host Enderlin Friday night at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. First pitch is slated for 7pm.