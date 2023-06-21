Saints go 2-1 in tournament
BRENT THOMSEN

The Valley City Saints hosted the 3rd Annual Rally in the Valley amateur baseball tournament at Charlie Brown Field and took home third place in the tournament with a 2-1 record.  The Marysburg Royals out of Saskatchewan took first place with a 9-0 win over the Fargo Mets in the championship game. Aberdeen defeated the Mayville Red Caps 4-0 in the fifth place game.

Friday’s Game: Valley City 8, Mayville 7

