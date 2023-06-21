The Valley City Saints hosted the 3rd Annual Rally in the Valley amateur baseball tournament at Charlie Brown Field and took home third place in the tournament with a 2-1 record. The Marysburg Royals out of Saskatchewan took first place with a 9-0 win over the Fargo Mets in the championship game. Aberdeen defeated the Mayville Red Caps 4-0 in the fifth place game.
Friday’s Game: Valley City 8, Mayville 7
Valley City built a six run lead after two innings, only to see it evaporate late in the game. But the Saints would come back to get the walk off win in game one of the tournament.
The Saints would jump out to an early lead with four runs in the first. With runners at first and third and one out, Jake Miller grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Carter Dodd who led off the inning with a walk. With the bases loaded and two out, Jesse Johnson was hit by a pitch, scoring Miller to make it 2-0 Saints. The next batter Brett Kohn reached on a throwing error by third baseman Ben Patton. On the play, Jay Greuel and Gannon Hall scored to make it 4-0.
Valley City would add two more in the second. With one out and the bases loaded, Greuel hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dodd to make it 5-0. Will Hough scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-0 Saints.
Mayville plated four runs in the top of the third. One run scored on an error. Patton drove in a run with a single. Tucker Salander drove in a run with a single and Ryan Matthews drove in a run with a single to cut the Saints lead to 6-4.
The Saints got one back in the bottom of the third on Carter Dodd’s double which scored Brooks Brown who led off the inning with a double, 7-4 Valley City.
The Red Caps scored two runs on one error in the fifth, then tied the game with an unearned run in the sixth.
In the bottom of the seventh, Dodd reached on a walk to open the inning. It was the third time in the game that Dodd led off an inning by reaching base. He would move to second on a wild pitch, then to third on Cal Fougner’s single. Then Grady Karges would single, scoring Dodd for the 8-7 win.
Dodd was 1 for 4 with an RBI, but scored three times. Fougner was 1 for 3, Karges 1 for 5 with the game winning RBI, Johnson was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Brown was 1 for 4 with a run scored.
Brooks Brown got the win on the mound tossing a complete game. He scattered ten hits, allowed seven runs, four earned. He walked two and struck out ten.
Saturday’s Game: Marysburg 4, Valley City 1
The Royals scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and then hold off a near rally in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
The two starting pitchers, Thomas Lessmeister of Marysburg and Jesse Johnson of the Valley City dueled for the first four innings.
Lessmeister allowed three hits and had three strikeouts in the first four innings. Johnson allowed one hit, walked two and struckout three in his four innings.
Marysburg got on the board first in the top of the fifth when Cole Baumi hit a two-out, RBI double, scoring Curtis Strueby who had singled.
The Saints tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. With two out, Cal Fougner singled, scoring Grady Kargas who led off the inning with a double.
The Royals would score three unearned runs in the top of the seventh. One run scored on an error, Baumi had an RBI triple and Brody Frerichs had a sacrifice fly.
The Saints got two runners on with two out in the bottom of the seventh, but Kargas was caught stealing to end the game.
Kargas was 4 for 4 with a run scored. Fougner was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Seth Soderholm and Shaun Kourajian were both 1 for 3. Johnson pitched great in the loss. He scattered six hits and allowed one earned run in seven innings. He walked three and struckout three.
3rd Place game: Valley City 9, Cando 0 F/6
In the third place game, Braxton Jorissen pitched a complete game three-hit shutout and got help from the offense right away.
Valley City scored five runs in the first inning, four with two outs. Carter Dodd walked to lead off the inning for Valley City. He moved to second on a wild pitch then came in to score on a single by Dustin Mertz. Jay Greuel forced Mertz at second for the second out. Seth Soderholm singled to put runners at first and second. Jake Miller singled, scoring Greuel to make it 2-0. Gannon Hall singled, scoring Soderholm for a 3-0 Saints lead. Braxton Jorissen was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jesse Johnson singled, scoring Miller and Hall for a 5-0 lead.
Valley City would add another run in the bottom of the second. Grady Karges led off with a double, moved to third on a fly ball then scored on Seth Soderholm’s sacrifice fly.
The Saints would end the game early with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. The tournament had a nine-run rule instead of a ten run rule after five. In the sixth, Jorissen led off with a walk. Courtesy runner Shaun Kourajian stole second then went to third on the catcher’s throwing error. Jesse Johnson scored Kourajian on a ground out. Brooks Brown doubled and Karges singled to put runners at first and third. Mertz doubled, scoring Brown and Karges to end the game, Saints win 9-0.
Karges continued his torrid pace going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a double. He was 7 for 11 for the weekend. Mertz was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI. Seth Soderholm was 1 for 1 with a run scored and an RBI. Miller and Hall were both 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Jesse Johnson was 1 for 3 with three RBI and Brooks Brown was 1 for 1 with a double and a run scored.
Jorissen walked two and struckout four in his six shutout innings.
The pitching was strong for the Saints over the three games. Brooks Brown, Jesse Johnson and Braxton Jorissen all pitched complete games. Combined they pitched 20 innings and allowed just five earned runs with seven walks and 17 strikeouts.
The Saints are now 3-6 on the season. The tournament started a seven game homestand for the Saints. They host the Moorhead Mudcats on Tuesday, June 27th at Charlie Brown Field. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.
The Enderlin Indies will be coming to town for two games. On June 30th and on July 14th. Both games start at 7:00 p.m. The Fargo Mets will be back in town for a game on Sunday July 16th at 5:00 p.m.