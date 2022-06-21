The Valley City Saints hosted six teams at the 2nd Annual Rally In The Valley Tournament this past weekend at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. The Saints finished 1-2 and took home fourth place in the tournament. The Cando Cubs took home the title. They defeated the Mayville Red Caps 1-0 in the championship game.
The Saints played three close games over the weekend. They defeated the Fargo Mets 3-2 on Friday. Lost to eventual champion Cando 2-0 on Saturday. And fell 3-1 to Aberdeen in the third place game on Sunday.
Friday - Valley City 3, Fargo Mets 2 F/8
On Friday, the Saints faced the Fargo Mets and came away with a walk off win, literally. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Seth Soderholm drew a four pitch walk to drive in Ross Powell with the game winning run.
The Mets scored a run in the first when Alex Peterson scored on Hunter Sigettte’s sacrifice fly. They would add another run in the fourth when Tom Paulson scored on an error.
The Saints tied the game with two runs in the fifth. With two out and the bases loaded, Carlos Turpo doubled, scoring Nate Rodriguez and Gavin Wright.
Jesse Johnson got the win going eight innings. He allowed six hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out nine.
Saturday - Cando 2, Valley City 0
On Saturday, the Saints took on the Cando Cubs. The Cubs got a bye on Friday because a team backed out. So this was their first game of the tournament.
The Cubs scored two runs in the second inning without the benifit of a hit. They were helped out by two Saints errors.
Jake Avdem pitched the complete game three hitter. He walked two and struckout eleven.
The Saints threatened in the first when Carlos Turpo singled to start the inning. He was sacrificed to second by Grady Karges. Turpo then stole third, but the Saints could not get him home.
Jacob Johnson would reach third in the third. He led off with a walk, was sacrificed to second by Turpo then moved to third on a wild pitch. But again, the Saints could not dent the scoreboard.
Karges would get to second in the sixth. He led off with a single, and stole second. But that was as far as he got.
Turpo, Karges and A.J. Casario had the hits for the Saints.
Jacob Johnson went the last three innings. He allowed two hits and no runs with four strikeouts.
Sunday - Aberdeen 3, Valley City 1
In the third place game, the Saints fell to Aberdeen 3-1. Aberdeen scored one in the first on Michael Babcock’s rbi single.
The Saints tied it in the third when Jake Miller hit a two out double then scored on an error.
Tyler Newman’s run scoring single in the fourth broke the tie. Babcock added some insurance with an rbi double in the fifth.
Carlos Turpo was 3 for 4 to lead the Saints offense. Seth Soderholm and Jake Miller were both 2 for 3. Grady Karges, Gavin Wright, and Mason Nemitz all had one hit.
The Saints are 6-4 on the season. They will play at Jamestown against the Elks on Thursday. Their next home game is Wednesday, June 29th against Dilworth. First pitch slated for 7:15pm at Charlie Brown Memorial Field.